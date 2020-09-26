Suspected drug dealer takes plea deal in Boulder County case

A Superior man arrested on drug dealing charges after an operation by the Boulder County Drug Task Force has taken a plea deal in his case.

Justin Omar Talley, 34, pleaded guilty in Boulder District Court on Friday to one count of distribution of a controlled substance, a Class 3 drug felony, and distribution of marijuana concentrate, a Class 1 drug misdemeanor.

Six other drug charges were dismissed as a condition of the guilty plea. Attorneys in the case indicated there was a stipulation to probation in the case.

Talley, who remains out of custody on $10,000 bond, is set for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 13.

According to an arrest affidavit, detectives with the Boulder County Drug Task force in February 2019 arranged for a confidential informant to buy Ecstasy from a dealer known as “JT,” later identified as Talley.

The informant met Talley on Feb. 14 and bought 14 grams of Ecstasy from Talley for $600 in a Boulder parking lot, a meet that was monitored by the drug task force through surveillance and wires.

After the buy, the informant turned the drugs — which were contained in a sealed potato chip bag — over to the task force, which confirmed the substance was Ecstasy.

The informant made a second buy in April, this time with Talley also giving the informant a “taster” of marijuana-infused candy, according to the affidavit.

Both the Ecstasy and the edibles were turned over to the drug task force and tested.

Detectives applied for a warrant for Talley’s house in Superior, which was served April 19.

During the search, detectives found 67 marijuana plants totaling more than 200 pounds in a garage on the property, as well as marijuana edibles, cocaine and Ecstasy. Investigators also found weapons in the home.

According to the affidavit, Talley did not have any permits for marijuana cultivation and had a medical marijuana card that expired in 2016.