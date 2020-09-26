Woman arrested in connection with Longmont robbery sentenced to prison

A woman accused of helping to rob a Longmont gas station in January was sentenced to prison for more than seven years on her various cases.

Maria Carrasco, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery with a real or simulated weapon in July. She also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, attempted assault on a peace officer, attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft and providing false information, in four other unrelated Boulder County cases.

Carrasco was sentenced by Boulder County Judge Thomas Mulvahill on Wednesday to a total of 7½ years in prison on the felony charges, said Boulder District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone.

Carrasco was sentenced to four years on the robbery count, two years on the attempted assault count and 18 months on the motor vehicle theft, with all of those sentences to run consecutively.

Mulvahill also sentenced Carrasco to jail time served on the drug count and the false reporting charge.

She was also sentenced to jail time served on the misdemeanor counts.

Carrasco already was in custody and will now be transported to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Longmont police said Carrasco and a man named Marvin Zuniga Martinez robbed a Gasamat, 301 Martin St., on Jan. 23. Police said Zuniga Martinez displayed a handgun while Carrasco demanded the money.

The two left the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to an arrest report, Carrasco and Zuniga Martinez were then involved in a theft in Erie, and a Boulder County sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle on Colo. 52.

Other agencies then joined the pursuit with Carrasco reportedly driving south on Interstate 25 at speeds of up to 100 mph. Police eventually were able to pin the vehicle in a parking lot near 136th Avenue and Zuni Street in Broomfield, with damage to two police vehicles but no reported injuries, the report stated.

Carrasco, who was driving, and Zuniga Martinez, who was in the passenger seat, were both arrested. Police found a knife on Carrasco, and found that the vehicle they were driving had been reported stolen at knife-point in Fountain.

Zuniga Martinez, who is identified in online court documents as Marvin Martinez-Zuniga, is set for arraignment in his case on Nov. 2.