Boulder County authorities actively battling structure fire outside Lyons

One person has been rescued from a structure fire and firefighters are actively working to battle the blaze outside Lyons.

According to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Sam Hard, authorities were contacted at 8:55 p.m. about a fully engulfed structure at 4559 Ute Highway, near U.S. 36 and Ute Highway. Hard was not sure what type of building had caught fire.

One person was inside the building at the time of the fire. Hard said that person was rescued from the building and is conscious and breathing.

“The fire department and a contingent of deputies are out there and trying to get everything organized and get the fire out,” Hard said.

Hard said he could not confirm what agencies, other than Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, were at the scene.

All roads in the area remain open at this time, Hard said.

This is a developing story.