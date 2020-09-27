Boulder County reports 49 new coronavirus cases; CU Boulder shows 22 new cases

Boulder County reported 49 new coronavirus cases Saturday, but no new deaths. The University of Colorado Boulder, which updated its coronavirus data Saturday, showed that there were 22 new cases discovered during Friday testing.

CU Boulder reported the 22 positive tests were found out of 137 PCR diagnostic tests, according to the university’s online coronavirus dashboard. This brings the total number of positive cases to 1,019 since the start of the fall semester Aug. 24. There are 240 on-campus isolation spaces in use, which is 38% of the available isolation space, the dashboard showed.

Starting Thursday, college-age Boulder residents between 18 and 22 were prohibited from gathering due to a Boulder County Public Health order initiated in the wake of continued increase in new cases. The new order sparked concern from some young women, who shared on Twitter that this rule threatens their safety and forces them to walk alone to their destinations. A violation of the order could result in a misdemeanor charge, 90 days in jail and $1,000 fine.

In response to a Daily Camera reporter about the concern posted on Twitter, Boulder County Public Health said that:

“What we have said about this issue is the purpose of the order is to keep people separated so that the virus does not spread. We’d like everyone to do their best to find alternatives for the next 13 days. Yes, please be safe,” the Twitter post read.

In a Twitter post Saturday, CU Boulder Police advised any students who feel unsafe walking alone to call campus police at 303-492-6666. If an officer is available, they will escort the student to their destination on campus.

CU police also advised students to use the Guardian app. The app, free to CU Boulder students, allows the user to set friends and family as guardians, who can watch them virtually as they walk.

Boulder County Public Health reported to date there have been 4,319 positive or probable coronaivirus cases. The death toll remained at 79. There have been 206 people hospitalized and 1,033 people who have recovered. There are 194 disease investigations in progress.

It should be noted that test results taken at the university are included in Boulder County’s numbers if that person is a county resident, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis previously stated.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there have been 68,510 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,040 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 1,940 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 7,520 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 878,021 people tested.

Boulder County cases by age

0-9: 72

10-19: 1,354

20-29: 1,412

30-39: 348

40-49: 343

50-59: 323

60-69: 191

70-79: 146

80+: 112

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.