Longmont police: A 50-year-old and 54-year-old were killed in Friday’s double fatal car crash

Longmont police said Saturday that a 50-year-old man from Aurora and a 54-year-old man from Denver died Friday night in a multicar crash on Ken Pratt Boulevard in Longmont.

The crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Colo. 119, also known as Ken Pratt Boulevard, and Zlaten Drive. Longmont police Sgt. Eric Lewis released details of the crash Saturday in a news release.

A Jeep, driven by a 27-year-old woman from Longmont, was traveling westbound on Ken Pratt at Zlaten Drive in the left turn lane, according to the initial investigation, the release said. A truck pulling a trailer with a skid-steer, driven by a 33-year-old man from Lakewood, was traveling eastbound on Ken Pratt at Zlaten Drive, in the right lane, the release said. The Jeep made a left turn and was struck broadside by the truck, according to the release. The Jeep then rolled over, striking a Kia SUV that was on Zlaten Drive in the right turn lane. The truck continued across the intersection, where it then struck the signal light pole, detaching the trailer.

A man in the passenger seat of the Jeep, a 50-year-old from Aurora, and a man who was a passenger in the truck, a 54-year-old from Denver, both died, the release said.

Additionally, a 1-year-old passenger in the Jeep was flown to a Denver area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The remaining five people involved were taken to Longmont-area hospitals with various injuries.

The crash closed eastbound Colo. 119 from East County Line Road to Zlaten Drive for several hours.

The case is under investigation in cooperation with the Weld County District Attorney’s office, the release said.

Longmont police are looking to speak with occupants of a vehicle that was traveling next to the truck, which was reportedly almost involved in the collision. The police did not release the make or model of this vehicle. Additionally, police are asking any other witnesses who may have seen what occurred before, during or after the collision to call 303-651-8555 and ask to speak with an on-duty traffic officer.

“While it is too early to release any conclusions about this tragic crash,” the release said, “As a reminder, please wear your seatbelts, they save lives and avoid distractions while driving.”