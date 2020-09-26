Man rescued from Royal Arch Trail late Thursday in Boulder

A 23-year-old man, who authorities said was suicidal, was rescued late Thursday after he became stuck on Hillbilly Rock of the Royal Arch Trail in Boulder’s Chautauqua Park.

The Boulder County Communications Center received a call at 11:58 p.m. about the man, who in addition to being stuck was armed with a knife and believed to be suicidal, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Emergency Services arrived along with Boulder Parks Rangers, Rocky Mountain Rescue, Boulder Emergency Squad and American Medical Response, the release said.

Deputies and rescuers hiked up to the man and made contact with him. Rocky Mountain Rescue had to perform a technical rescue to get him off the rock. Once he was back on the path, he was escorted down the trail and taken to a local area hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The operation took approximately 5 1/2 hours without any injuries to the rescuers or the man.