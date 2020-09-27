Boulder County cone zones: Week of Sept. 27, 2020

Longmont

Colo. 66: BNSF will repair a Colo. 66 railroad crossing on Monday and Tuesday, a project that will require closing the highway between Main and Pace streets those days. Westbound traffic will have to detour south on Pace to 17th Avenue, then west on 17th to Main Street, then north on Main back to Colo. 66. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Main to 17th, east on 17th, and back to the highway via Pace Street.

County Line Road: The widening and installation of left turn lanes and intersection improvements and other work on County Line Road between Ninth and 17th avenues is underway and scheduled to be completed in April.

Downtown Longmont, Main Street: On Tuesday. crews are to be removing most of the downtown barriers that have closed a northbound lane between the middle of the 200 block of Main and Sixth Avenue and a southbound lane from Sixth to Fourth avenues. However, a single northbound lane in the north half of the 500 block of Main and a single southbound lane on the north half of the 400 block of Main are to remain closed until Nov. 2.

Main Street (U.S. 287): The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on adding a northbound U.S. 287 lane between Pike Road and a point about 1,000 feet south of Pike Road and Main Street, and on medians at Main’s intersections with Grand Avenue and 17th Avenue. Motorists can expect single-lane closings from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Boulder County

Baseline Road:. Intersection paving at the intersection of Baseline Road and 75th Street is expected to cause traffic delays between Wednesday and Oct. 8. during 7 a.m.. to 4 p.m. weekday work hours. Baseline will be single lane at times, and cyclists will have to merge with vehicular traffic.

South 120th Street: South 120th will be closed north of Dillon Road beginning Wednesday for two weeks in order to complete a roadway and utility project there. Dillon will remain open.

Colo. 119: Colorado Department of Transportation work is continuing on Colo. 119 between Boulder and Nederland with occasional single-lane closures for paving work, and up to 40-minute traffic delays through Boulder Canyon during weekdays. Speed limits are reduced to 25 miles per hour in the construction zones.

Boulder

Foothills Parkway: Foothills is reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction between Baseline Road and Colorado Avenue for a bicycle and pedestrian underpass project. A bicycle and pedestrian detour is in place, and there might be some off-peak-hour lane closings. There is a 30 mph limit in places where posted.

Pennsylvania Avenue: Pennsylvania is closed to vehicles between 12th and 13th streets but open to cyclists and pedestrians during restaurant openings in the area. The closing is expected to last through Oct. 31.

Pearl Street: Pearl is closed to vehicles but open to cyclists and pedestrians between Ninth and 11th streets through Oct. 31 for area restaurant openings.

30th Street: The right lane on 30th Street heading northbound will have intermittent lane closures between Walnut and Mapleton streets through July 2022 during construction of the Pollard Jeep Site development. Arrow boards and signage will be used to direct traffic.

Apache Road: There are detours off Apache and traffic redirected, with access restricted to local traffic only from Apache Court to Pawnee Drive during a water main replacement that’s to last through Oct. 14.

Folsom Street: A pavement resurfacing project on Folsom between Iris Avenue and Valmont Road is to begin with milling on Monday and Tuesday, followed by patching and resurfacing from Wednesday through Oct. 6. There will be parking restrictions noted by on-site signs.

Superior

McCaslin Boulevard, Main Street: Intermittent lane restrictions are in place on McCaslin Boulevard between Main Street and Marshall Road, and on Main Street between McCaslin Boulevard Drive, for utility work.

North Torreys Peak Drive: North Torreys Peak is closed to through traffic just east of Jade Court for work that began Sept. 24 and is expected to last up to three weeks. Local access will be allowed for residence driveways, but through traffic will have to use alternate routes.

Erie

Jay and Jasper roads: Portions of Jay and Jasper roads have been closed between North 119th Street and County Line Road for road work (trenching, milling, asphalt paving). In a phase that’s to begin Monday and last through Oct. 9, in the evening hours, motorists can expect a full closure of Jay and Jasper roads. Access will granted to residential traffic only. Detours are encouraged at Kenosha Road and Erie Parkway from North 119th Street.