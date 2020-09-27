Boulder County reports 56 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County reported 56 new coronavirus cases Sunday, but no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County Public Health reported there have been 4,375 positive or probable coronavirus cases. The death toll remained at 79. There have been 208 people hospitalized and 1,035 people who have recovered. There are 196 disease investigations in progress.

The University of Colorado Boulder, which didn’t update its coronavirus data Sunday, showed that there were 22 new cases discovered during Friday testing.

CU Boulder reported the 22 positive tests were found out of 137 PCR diagnostic tests, according to the university’s online coronavirus dashboard. This brings the total number of positive cases to 1,019 since the start of the fall semester Aug. 24. There are 240 on-campus isolation spaces in use, which is 38% of the available isolation space, the dashboard showed.

Starting Thursday, college-age Boulder residents between 18 and 22 were prohibited from gathering due to a Boulder County Public Health order initiated in the wake of continued increase in new cases.

It should be noted that test results taken at the university are included in Boulder County’s numbers if that person is a county resident, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis previously stated.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there have been 69,079 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,041 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 1,940 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 7,523 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 888,539 people tested.

Boulder County cases by age0-9: 73

10-19: 1,379

20-29: 1,429

30-39: 348

40-49: 346

50-59: 326

60-69: 193

70-79: 149

80+: 111

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.