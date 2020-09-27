GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Firefighters rescue man from structure fire…

Latest News

Firefighters rescue man from structure fire near Lyons

Fire at a commercial building near Lyons. (Courtesy of the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)
By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Firefighters rescued a man through a second story window at a fire Saturday at a commercial building near Lyons, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several 911 calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday to report a fire at 4559 Ute Highway, near U.S. 36 and Ute Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a fire in the back of the commercial building that quickly spread to the building itself, leading to several small explosions that were thought to have been caused by aerosol paint cans. The fire appears to have started in a fifth-wheel camper trailer parked behind the building, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Multi Agency Fire Investigation Team.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Lyons Fire Department, Hygiene Fire Department, Left Hand Fire Department, Boulder Rural Fire Department, Boulder Emergency Squad and Pinewood Springs Fire Department responded to the fire.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Aurora Real Estate

    If you are looking at highly-desirable Aurora real estate, you’ll want to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He has lived...
  2. My Favorite Lunch

    My favorite lunch place isn’t even a restaurant. It’s Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! So what’s the big deal? Well,...
  3. Licensed, Bonded and Insured Plumbers

    Need a plumber? Choose one of the best, from Kerwin Plumbing & Heating in Broomfield. They have been serving customers...
  4. A Celebration Of Beer

    It’s like you walked into a celebration of beer! That’s the impression you get at Twin Peaks Liquor when you...
  5. Marble Masonry By Landmark Monuments

    Landmark Monuments creates enduring and inspiring memorial markers, tombstones and stone signage for northern Colorado families and businesses. Their stone...