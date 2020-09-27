Firefighters rescue man from structure fire near Lyons

Firefighters rescued a man through a second story window at a fire Saturday at a commercial building near Lyons, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several 911 calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday to report a fire at 4559 Ute Highway, near U.S. 36 and Ute Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a fire in the back of the commercial building that quickly spread to the building itself, leading to several small explosions that were thought to have been caused by aerosol paint cans. The fire appears to have started in a fifth-wheel camper trailer parked behind the building, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Multi Agency Fire Investigation Team.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Lyons Fire Department, Hygiene Fire Department, Left Hand Fire Department, Boulder Rural Fire Department, Boulder Emergency Squad and Pinewood Springs Fire Department responded to the fire.