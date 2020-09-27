Sean Maher: Reasons to vote yes on 2C and 2D

I remember the early days of the debate around municipal power in Boulder. It was more than a decade ago and the massive impacts of climate change were becoming clear to anyone who was paying attention. Xcel Energy was not responsive to Boulder’s concerns and was stubbornly addicted to coal generation.

Many in Boulder had had enough. They pushed City Council to decline a new franchise agreement with Xcel and pursue a municipal energy alternative. In 2011 the voters approved ballot measures 2B/2C which authorized spending millions to separate from Xcel.

It was a noble cause and I admired the passion of the municipalization supporters. They confidently predicted we would have a city-owned utility by 2017 or even sooner. Clean and affordable energy under local control was near at hand.

Unfortunately, it did not turn out that way. The court battles have been numerous, fierce and expensive. Boulder has lost more than we have won. 2017 came and went with no municipal utility. In fact, we have spent over $25 million on litigation and we are no closer to local control than we were 10 years ago.

And now the global pandemic and its huge impact on city revenues have made continuing the fight difficult if not impossible.

However, despite the huge cost and lack of progress, the quest for local power has not been in vain. Xcel is weary of the endless court battles and they are eager to move on. Plus, their new leaders are committed to switching from carbon and are aggressively pursuing renewable energy. Without a doubt, the company’s battles with Boulder played a role in this transformation.

Kudos to Mayor Sam Weaver and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Yates for stepping up and negotiating a tough and fair agreement that accomplishes Boulder’s goals without wasting additional public funds and years of time. The proposed settlement they have negotiated with Xcel is not a loss but a victory for Boulder and for the planet.

Why? First of all, Xcel is committing to reducing system-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. In addition, they will partner with Boulder to make our local energy 100% renewable by the same year. Some of the potential joint projects include battery storage systems, solar gardens and distributed generation.

If the company fails to meet interim goals on carbon reduction over the next decade, Boulder has three opportunities to opt out of the agreement in 2022, 2024 and 2027. Additionally, the city has the option to tear up the settlement in 2025 or 2030 for no reason if we choose to.

So while it is technically a 20-year franchise agreement, it is actually a series of short-term deals that hold Xcel’s feet to the fire in terms of their commitment to climate change. If they do not deliver, we can bail on the agreement and resume the effort toward municipalization.

In addition, the company has agreed to spend $33 million to bury overhead wires with half of that investment occurring in the next five years. This will do more than improve the view in our backyards. It will save many of us from losing power every time there is a big snowstorm.

One more benefit of this agreement is that it frees up Boulder to pursue another important community priority. Without the $300-$400 million cost of starting a utility, the City’s bonding capacity can be used to finance a community-wide broadband network. Longmont has enjoyed a similar high-speed network for years and Boulder is long overdue to provide fast, reliable and affordable connectivity to residents.

So for all of these reasons, I’m voting yes on ballot measure 2C which is to accept the settlement negotiated by the city with Xcel Energy. I will also vote yes on 2D to extend the Utility Occupation Tax until 2025 and invest the funds in meeting our clean energy goals and providing energy assistance to low income residents.

It has been a long battle with Xcel and it has not turned out the way many predicted back in 2010. Given the favorable and fair terms of this proposal and the other pressing needs we now face in 2020, it is time to move on. Vote yes on 2C and 2D.

Sean Maher is the CEO of RRC Associates in Boulder. You can email him at sean@rrcassociates.com.