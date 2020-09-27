This Boulder neighborhood features a subdivision of tiny fairy houses, and the fairies write to local children

On Forest Avenue in Boulder, one yard has become the home of several new fairy houses. The houses are made by Lindsey Machado, a senior at New Vista High School.

For a little over a month five or so children a day come by to visit the fairy houses, leaving letters in their home. The fairies have a sign reading, “Hello, welcome to our home. We please ask that you not try to break in but feel free to look in the windows. We love getting letters no matter the age. If you leave your name and address, we will write back.”

Kids have been leaving notes for the fairies — telling them about themselves, what they have been up to, who their favorite fairies are — and asking the fairies all sorts of questions, like “What do you look like?” and “How old are you?” Some letters are pictures of their favorite fairies, while others have even left the fairies books on building fairy houses.

To the surprise of the children, the fairies have been replying every night, in leaf-wrapped letters in tiny fairy writing. Some kids have even received tiny fairy-sized books that contain children’s stories.

One little girl got a request from the fairy to allow her to build a house in the child’s yard and offered a watercolor-painted book with requests for feedback on everything from window construction types to paint, to paint colors to interior design advice. The girl later received the fairy house, which was designed exactly like the one she picked out, with the help of her watercolor design book.

These fairy houses are made from upcycled material and are compostable. The homes are furnished with furniture made from wasp nests, seashells, grass, wood and other biodegradable materials. Throughout the yard, there are multiple houses and quite a few gourds. Each has its own unique color pattern and design. Some have interior decorations and multiple doors built in for the fairies to come and go.

Lindsey said, “I started quarantine early for some safety reasons, and I was having a hard time looking forward to anything. So, I decided to make something kids would have to look forward to.”

Rae, Lindsey’s mother, explained, “Growing up I always tried to make life more magical for Lindsey. I taught her about mermaids and things like that because for a while life really sucked. We have always had an art room in the house, and when COVID happened she decided to pay it forward.”

The houses have gained plenty of fame and recognition in the neighborhood. The fairies do not have any plans on moving anytime soon and should pop up whenever the fairies think their communities need them.