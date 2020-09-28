GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County Public Health amends student order

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
Boulder County Public Health today changed a public health order regarding 18-22 year olds to allow gatherings of up to two people and to allow people to participate in “legally required activities.”

The previous public health order prohibited any gatherings, and public health officials changed the order “to ensure young adults feel safe in the community,” according to a release from Boulder County Public Health.

The amended order also means residents of 36 residences designated as “Stay-at-Home properties” are alloed to leave for “essential activities and essential travel,” like moving their car to avoid parking tickets. Public health officials also added language that allows work, jury summons, educational activities “explicitly permitted” by local institutions, life rites like weddings and funerals and participating in programs that serve adults with disabilities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Katie Langford

