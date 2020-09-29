GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Climber rescued in Eldorado Canyon State Park after falling about 40 feet

Rescuers use a technical litter evacuation to carry an injured 24-year-old Louisville man to a waiting ambulance on Sunday in Eldorado Canyon State Park. The man, who fell about 40 feet, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy photo)

A 24-year-old Louisville man was rescued Sunday in Eldorado Canyon State Park after he fell while climbing.

Dispatchers received a call about the injured man, who fell about 40 feet, at approximately 11:55 a.m. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group used a technical litter evacuation to bring the man to a waiting ambulance, which took him to a hospital for treatment.

Rocky Mountain Fire Authority, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the rescue, which took about two hours.

Kathryn Bistodeau

