Crews to remove downtown Longmont street lane closing barricades Tuesday

Motorists traveling through segments of downtown Longmont’s Main Street on Tuesday will encounter crews removing the barriers that have been in place since early July to close some of the travel lanes and curbside parking spaces on either side of Main.

Starting about 7 a.m., Colorado Barricade Inc. crews are to start removing barriers that have closed off a northbound lanes between Second and Third Avenue on the south and Sixth Avenue on the north, according to city Transportation Planning Manager Phil Greenwald.

Greenwald said in an email that sometime later Tuesday morning or early afternoon, the crews will turn around at Sixth Avenue and begin to remove the barricades that have closed off the outermost Main Street southbound lane from Sixth to Fourth Avenue.

Flaggers have been assigned to direct traffic and detour drivers over to Kimbark, for the northbound work, and Coffman, during the southbound work, whenever long Main Street closings are required because of blockages by barrier removal equipment and vehicles.

“The message for all car and truck drivers is to consider alternative routes for this short section of Main Street during the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. hours on Tuesday,” Greenwald said. “Traffic flow may be stopped on Main Street intermittently for the movement of the removal crane and flatbed truck trailers to haul the barriers.”

He said Coffman and Kimbark, two north-south streets parallel to Main Street, “remain good alternatives for drivers to use while barricades are being removed from Main Street.”

Greenwald said no downtown businesses should be affected during the removal process, as all sidewalk areas and public parking lots will remain open. He said the adjacent alleys behind the Main Street businesses, “remain good alternative routes for people walking or on bicycles, instead of using Main Street or its sidewalks.”

Greenwald said that when the barriers were installed in July, “many business patrons and nearby residents were able to safely watch the process from the Main Street sidewalk areas.This should be the same during the removal of the barricades as well.”

Greenwald said that anyone with concerns about the barricade removal while they’re underway may directed questions to the city’s customer service center at 303-651-8416 or via the internet at longmontcolorado.gov, where they can search for “Service Works.”

Not all the barriers installed in early July are to be removed Tuesday. At the request of several downtown businesses, until Nov. 2, Longmont is leaving a single northbound lane closed in the north half block of the 500 block of Main Street and a singe southbound lane closed in the north half block of the 400 block of Main.

The Main Street lane and curbside parallel parking space closings were put into place to allow restaurants and retailers to expand outdoor dining and shopping beyond the sidewalks in front of their businesses, as well as to offer opportunities to visitors to Main Street to allow for expanded space to enjoy the outdoors, the Longmont Downtown Development Authority said in a July 2 news release.

“The expanded outdoor space can also allow businesses to conduct meetings, classes, and gatherings, while still maintaining social distancing protocols” of health department regulations intended to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Downtown Development Authority said at the time.