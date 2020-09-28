GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Erie Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying individual

Erie Police Department is looking for this individual of interest, courtesy of Amber Luttrell
The Erie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual of interest in an incident of assault at the Skate Park by the Erie Community Center on Saturday.

According to Officer Steven Buboltz, this is an active investigation and they have a possible suspect. A picture of the individual was provided in a news release by the Erie Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police Dispatch at 303-441-4444, reference case number 20-1873 and ask to speak with Officer Amy Figueroa.

