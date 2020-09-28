Longmont city government telephone service restored, but interruptions could still happen

Longmont once again experienced service problems on its city government telephone lines late Monday morning, city staff announced over its social media outlets, but service had been restored by 12:45 p.m.

City spokesman Rigo Leal said, however, that Longmont had been advised by Allstream, its phone service provider, that there could be intermittent interruptions later during the day.

Emergency 911 service was unaffected, staff said, but people wanting to communicate with city departments and officials were asked to use email if they get busy signals on city phone lines.

Emails can be sent to the addresses listed on a city contact directory, at tinyurl.com/y4tkamkv.

Longmont city government phones were out of service much of Thursday and all day Friday, reportedly because an Allstream fiber line in Denver was cut accidentally and had to be repaired, staff said, but phone service was back up and running as of about 11:45 p.m. Friday and as of early Monday morning before the latest outage occurred.

“We are actively working to address the issues with our phones,” the city said in an early Monday afternoon message on its internet home page.