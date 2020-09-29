Longmont’s iconic Pumpkin Pie Days canceled for 2020

Longmont’s beloved Pumpkin Pie Days Antique Show has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus.

The October event, hosted by the St. Vrain Historical Society, would have marked its 51st annual show. This is the second time the event has been canceled, said St. Vrain Historical Society Executive Director Alyce Davis. The event was also cancelled in 2013 because of the flood.

The event, held at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, also featured a vintage and antique market. The show would have featured high-end dealers and collectors in furniture, books, decoration, toys, collectables, glass, fine jewelry, vintage clothing and more, according to the Facebook page for the event. It also would have featured a glass grinder, a bake sale and an art show.

Davis said the event typically attracts about 80 dealers and about 2,000 attendees. The fall festival is one of the society’s main fundraising events. Davis said it typically brings in between $27,000 and $30,000.

“Things are tight. We’re having to dip into our reserves,” she said.

The society’s annual Strawberry Festival was also canceled earlier this year. Davis said the two canceled events puts the society out of about $60,000 for the year.

“It’s been the toughest year we’ve had. (We’re asking) for community support in donations to help us bridge this challenging year,” she said.

The money the nonprofit raises goes toward maintaining the four properties it owns: Historic Hoverhome, 1309 Hover St.; Old Mill Park, 237 Pratt St.; The Hover Farmstead, 1303 Hover Rd. and Old St. Stephen’s Church, 407 Main St.

Donations can be made on the nonprofit’s website, stvrainhistoricalsociety.com.