State awards substance-abuse-prevention grants

News
Boulder Area news

State awards substance-abuse-prevention grants

A draft copy of the Health and Human Services Department form proposed for use to apply for low-cost insurance from Medicaid or the Childrenâ€™s Health Insurance Program is photographed in Washington on Tuesday March 12, 2013. (J. David Ake/The Associated Press)
The Colorado Department of Human Services’ Office of Behavioral Health has awarded almost $4.3 million in annual grants to fund 26 substance-abuse-prevention programs around the state.

The five-year awards range from $100,000 to $200,000 per year and support programs in three categories: priority population (one or more historically marginalized groups); evidenced-based programs; and under-resourced high-needs programs. Recipients include 14 county agencies and 12 organizations across the state.

Organizations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado that will receive grants include:

• Teens Inc., Nederland, $158,648 per year for five years for social emotional learning.

• Larimer County Partners, Fort Collins, $121,046 per year for five years to implement mentoring services and Botvin Lifeskills programming.

• Health Promotions at the University of Colorado Boulder, $139,145 per year for five years to implement brief alcohol screenings and interventions for college students.

• Boulder County Public Health, $200,000 per year for five years to work toward limiting the density of alcohol retailers in Boulder County and implement active-parenting and nurturing parenting programming.

• I Have a Dream Foundation, Boulder, $150,000 per year for five years to implement life-skills and active-parenting programming.

