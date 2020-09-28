Sunny skies with a high of 61 today in Boulder

Boulder should see temperatures barely climb into the 60s today before things warm up again later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 61 and an overnight low of 42.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 78 and an overnight low of 48.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 43.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 44.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 74 and an overnight low of 45.