Activist, former BVSD candidate Jai Rajagopal leaves legacy of political passion, empathy

Jai Rajagopal was the kind of person who asked how you were and waited for an answer.

He ran for the Boulder Valley School District Board of Education at 19 years old because he wanted to make a difference and dove head-first into politics and nonpartisan activism with equal vigor. He brought passion, empathy and kindness into every room — “the kind of coworker who gelled your whole staff together,” said Amanda Gonzalez, executive director of Colorado Common Cause, where Rajagopal worked as an organizer.

Rajagopal died Thursday in Denver as a result of suicide. He was 21. He is survived by his mother, brother and sister-in-law.

In a statement, Rajagopal’s family asked that his memory be honored through supporting causes he cared about, getting out the vote and advocating for mental health issues.

“His love was politics and he went into politics because he wanted to change the world; he wanted to make the world a better place. He was a bright star. Let’s focus on all the people he helped,” the statement said. “We also ask that those that knew and loved him support each other through this difficult time.”

It was easy to forget how young Rajagopal was, Gonzalez said, because of the work ethic and experience he brought to every project.

He earned a dual bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of Colorado Boulder, held leadership positions in the Boulder County Democratic Party, campaigned for U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, interned with New Era Colorado, served as a legislative aide to state Rep. Tom Sullivan and managed reelection campaigns.

In a statement on Facebook, Neguse described Rajagopal as a kind, bright and talented young man.

“In 2018, during my first campaign for Congress, everyone on our team knew Jai was the hardest worker — relentlessly knocking on doors, rain or shine, and working each and every day to make our community a better place,” Neguse wrote. “And there is no doubt in my mind that we would not have won our race without him. We are all better people because we knew Jai, and we will miss him dearly.”

Gonzalez said she was initially a little worried about whether Rajagopal would find the nonpartisan work at Colorado Common Cause as satisfying as political campaigns — but that wasn’t the case.

“He excelled at it because he was the kind of person who wanted our systems to work for everyone. He wanted fairness, he wanted equity, and I think he was really coming into his identity as a man of color,” she said.

While at Colorado Common Cause, Rajagopal worked on projects about jail voting, accurate census counts and nonpartisan voter protection. He was also pursuing a master’s degree from the University of Colorado Denver, and was set to graduate in the next year.

“He came from a very authentic place of wanting to make change and represent underrepresented people,” said Raffi Mercuri, chair of the Boulder County Democratic Party. “Being a person of color in Boulder County, you know what it’s like to feel on the outside, and he was someone who not only had that perspective but wanted to fight for change.”

A celebration of life service for Rajagopal will be held Saturday. Details will be posted on a GoFundMe page, gf.me/u/y2ttvr, created to help pay for the services.

There will also be a vigil in Rajagopal’s memory at 6 p.m. Friday outside the Capitol in Denver, said Rajagopal’s brother, Alex Fulton.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide:

Call Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255, text “TALK” to 38255 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.