At the Market: Apples salvage fruit season

What’s happening at market

Don’t miss the last Wednesday market in Boulder next week on Oct. 7. Also, don’t feel sad because the season is not yet over. In addition to our Saturday markets, our curbside pickup is expected to continue through the end of the year. Boulder Wednesday pickup is no exception — same location, same time.

In season now

Apples, pears, beets, peashoots, mushrooms, beans, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, eggplant, garlic, arugula, kale, butter lettuce, lettuce mix, microgreens, yellow onions, red onions, shallots, Carmen peppers, poblano peppers, Fresno peppers, potatoes, daikon radishes, red radishes, watermelon radishes, pumpkins, butternut squash, spaghetti squash, acorn squash, tomatoes, turnips, beef, pork chops, eggs, milk, yogurt and cheese.

Lots of this, please

All the varieties of apples that you see in the store and most you don’t. From Honeycrisp to Granny Smith and the heirloom variety Esopus Spitzenburg

The farmer says

This time last year, we were enjoying a bang up fruit season. This year, with many trials and tribulations later, we’re savoring the Colorado fruit we’ve been blessed with. After a terrible peach season, Ela Family Farm in Hotchkiss is thankful to have apples and pears with minimal interruption.

Jeni Nagle, of Ela Family Farms, loves how the market challenges the big food system and at the same time creates and sustains family food traditions.

“Our Honeycrisps, for example, are sweetened on the tree. The big apple industry needs those apples to last nine months, so they are picked more green,” says Nagle. “Our apples are also wax-free and sticker-free. Customers get to enjoy apple season as it’s meant to be enjoyed in order of variety harvest.”

Nagle also appreciates the customers who are coming to the market to make their apple pies and applesauce using generational recipes and continuing to share with their families. On the horizon for three years to come, Ela Family Farms owner Steve Ela recently grafted a once-thought lost variety — the Colorado Orange apple. We certainly have something to look forward to.

Varieties currently expected at Ela stands: Honeycrisp, Jonathan and Golden Supreme. In coming weeks: Golden Delicious, Empire, Granny Smith, Gold Rush, Braeburn and Esopus Spitzenburg.

“Every piece of Colorado fruit this year is a treasure,” says Nagle.

How to prepare

Fresh and raw is hard to beat, but cooked in a pie or crumble is stellar. Nagle recommends the Jonathan variety for piemaking. Canned and sauced preserve the harvest for the winter months. Give apples a wash before eating. Once you slice them they will oxidize quickly, which won’t affect the taste.

Goes with

Lettuce, celery, arugula, walnuts, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, blue cheese and pork.

How to store it

Standard home temperatures of about 35 degrees Fahrenheit are good to keep apples fresher longer.

Apple Salad

3 apples, core removed, thinly sliced

4 watermelon radishes, thinly sliced

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

4 cups arugula, mizuna, or other field green

1 teaspoon mild vinegar

2 teaspoons olive or vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon mustard

1/4 teaspoon toasted caraway seed (optional)

Salt

Directions: For the salad, add apples, radishes, onion and arugula to a large bowl.

For the salad dressing add vinegar, oil and mustard in a small bow.. Whisk to combine. Add a pinch of salt and toss salad with dressing.

Serve topped with toasted caraway seeds.

Source: Chef Matt Collier, Seeds Library Cafe, seedsboulder.com

Markets info

Boulder Farmers Market

13th Street and Canyon Boulevard

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 21

4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 7

Preorder curbside pickup also on Wednesdays: bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/

Lafayette Farmers Market (curbside pickup only)

400 block of East Simpson Street

Preorder curbside pickup only: bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/

Longmont Farmers Market

Boulder County Fairgrounds

8 a.m. to 1p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 21

Preorder curbside pickup also available Sunday: bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/

Union Station Farmers Market

Denver’s Union Station

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 24

Preorder curbside pickup also available Sunday: bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/