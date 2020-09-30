Boulder hires director for new Planning and Development Services Department

Boulder on Tuesday announced it’s hired a director to run the newly established Planning and Development Services Department.

Jacob Lindsey, who is currently the director of planning, preservation and sustainability for the city of Charleston in South Carolina, joins the staff Nov. 16. Interim director Mary Ann Weideman will remain in the role until Lindsey’s arrival and will help with his transition.

Boulder formed the Planning and Development Services Department as part of a series of structural changes enacted by the city after a 2019 consultant’s report determined there were morale issues among city Public Works and Planning staff. The report also identified relationship issues between staff, top managers and Boulder City Council.

The new department, which was finalized in April, merges the functions of the Planning Department and Public Works Development Services Division. It’s a move that Boulder communications manager Julie Causa said made sense holistically given the two departments conducted related work.

After the merger, Boulder agreed to a $30,000 contract with Waldron, a national recruiting agency, to help select the person to lead the new department.

Lindsey led the Charleston planning department through a period of growth and transition, according to a news release from the city of Boulder. He helped revitalize under-performing programs and offered guidance to the mayor and administration.

Although Charleston’s mayoral government is slightly different, it’s this experience that made Lindsey a great fit for Boulder, Causa said.

“Jacob had a similar experience in Charleston,” she said. “I know that he oversaw a period of growth and transition similar to Boulder’s. We are excited for his eye on our transition as well.”

In Boulder, he will be tasked with leading the Planning and Development Services Department as it gets off the ground and continuing the cultural work that began with the development of the department’s strategic plan.

Furthermore, he will work to implement goals outlined in the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan, which prioritizes sustainability, inclusivity, open space preservation and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jacob to the city,” City Manager Jane Brautigam said in a news release. “Jacob’s experience in Charleston, a place known for its beautiful natural setting, high quality of life and engaged community, will serve our city well.”