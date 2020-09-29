Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations up more than 15% as cases rise for fourth week

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose more than 15% in Colorado over the past week, while cases increased more modestly than they did last week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 177 people were receiving hospital care for confirmed COVID-19 on Monday, up from 152 a week earlier — an increase of 16.4%.

It’s not yet clear if young people, who accounted for a high percentage of new cases recently, are starting to get sick enough to need hospital care, or if they might have passed the virus to higher-risk age groups, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health.

Typically, there’s a delay between an increase in cases and any rise in hospitalizations or deaths.

“Any increase in hospitalizations is concerning,” she said. “The good news is we’re still nowhere near hospital capacity.”

The public doesn’t need to take extreme precautions at this point, but it’s important to continue wearing a mask in public and socializing in safer ways, like meeting people outdoors with plenty of space between you, Carlton said. Anyone who tests positive for the virus or is asked to quarantine because they were exposed needs to stay home to stop COVID-19 from spreading, she said.

“That can buy us a much better future,” she said.

New COVID-19 cases increased in Colorado for a fourth week, though not as drastically as they did last week. The state health department reported 3,864 cases of the new coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, though it’s likely that number will rise, because of delayed reports.

That’s about 180 more cases than reported last week. The number of new cases had spiked by more than 1,300 between Sept. 13 and Sept. 20.

The total number of cases in Colorado has risen 12.7% over the last two weeks. While that’s not ideal, it’s far from the worst in the country: In Montana, cases increased by more than one-third in that period. Nationwide, cases increased about 9.2% when including the 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

About one-fifth of new cases over the last week were reported in Boulder County, which had 848 cases in a week. Denver County, which has a significantly larger population, had 694 cases.

While no county has been ordered to roll back its reopening, seven had numbers of new cases that could trigger more restrictions. Boulder, Logan and Yuma counties had enough new cases to put them in the red category on the state’s new dial dashboard, which could push them back into a stay-at-home order if they can’t come up with a way to restrain the virus’ spread.

Denver County moved into the orange category Monday, along with Adams, Huerfano and Summit counties. If they stay there, they might need to reduce the number of people allowed in most facilities or events.

Any changes likely won’t happen until the second week of October, because counties get a two-week grace period to try to solve the problem before resorting to tighter restrictions, according to the state health department.

Statewide, about 3.4% of tests came back positive over the previous three days, indicating that there’s enough testing at a high level. Experts generally consider a rate below 5% a sign that a state is doing enough testing.

Four counties reported rates higher than 5%: Adams, Boulder, Sedgwick and Yuma. That’s another metric the state health department uses to determine how well a county’s reopening is going, though more restrictions aren’t likely unless the rate exceeds 10%. None of the counties had a rate higher than 6.2% as of Monday.

The state health department reported 11 deaths related to COVID-19 last week, though that number could change because death reports can take up to two weeks to come in.

Colorado has reported 69,490 cases of the new coronavirus and 7,530 hospitalizations since March. A total of 1,945 people have died directly from the virus, according to state data. And 2,044 people have died with it in their system.

