Boulder County: COVID-19 cases increasing across all age groups

Boulder County Public Health announced Tuesday that the county is seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases among all age groups.

The increase in cases can affect area businesses, according to a news release from the health department. Occupancy limits, including whether certain businesses may remain open, “are based on the number of new cases, the positivity percentage and hospitalization rates.”

The county is in the “red” zone for new cases, with more than 350 cases per 100,000 people, the release states, and the positivity rate is in the “yellow” zone, between 5% and 10%.

“Although we have seen a downward trend in the number of new cases among 18-22-year-old residents over the last week, we are seeing increases in cases in all other age groups,” Boulder County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Zayach stated in a news release. “This downward trend in the 18-22-year-old age group is a good indication that the strategies we’ve implemented are starting to work.”

CU Boulder switched to fully remote learning on Wednesday. On Thursday, Boulder County issued an order halting gatherings for Boulder college-age residents in order to slow the spread of the virus, but the order was amended Monday to allow groups of up to two people to ensure safety.

Boulder on Friday issued an emergency order prohibiting alcohol sales at bars, restaurants and clubs after 10 p.m. A news release from the city stated new cases were on the rise for nearly three weeks in the county, with “the vast majority due to transmission among people 18-22, particularly those attending the University of Colorado Boulder and living in the University Hill neighborhood.”

The health department on Wednesday will submit a formal mitigation plan to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and on Thursday the two will meet to determine if any additional mitigation measures — including additional orders or further gatherings restrictions — may be necessary, the release states.

“This is a heads-up to the community to remain diligent in following personal steps to protect themselves,” Zayach stated. “While the number of new cases in each age group remain low, this increase is concerning. I want to stress how critically important it is for each and every individual in the community to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by socially distancing, wearing a face covering, limiting gatherings, and staying home when sick.”

Also on Tuesday, the county reported 36 new coronavirus cases and the University of Colorado Boulder’s online dashboard showed 32 coronavirus cases returned from Monday testing.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the county since mid-March is now 4,452. Of those, 209 have been hospitalized and 1,042 have recovered. There are 198 disease investigations in progress and the death toll remains at 79.

On Monday, CU Boulder administered 165 coronavirus tests and 1,055 saliva-based tests monitoring tests. The dashboard states 167 isolations spaces are in use, or 27% of the available units. Since Aug. 24, 4,485 on-campus tests have been administered with 1,051 returning positive, and 25,743 saliva-based monitoring tests have been performed.

The five-day average of new daily cases in the county on Tuesday is 39.8. One week ago, the five-day average was 155.4.

Statewide, there have been 70,025 positive or probable cases. There have been 12,046 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,952 deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 7,588 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 902,242 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 73

10-19: 1,403

20-29: 1,457

30-39: 352

40-49: 351

50-59: 335

60-69: 200

70-79: 152

80+: 111

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.