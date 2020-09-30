GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

League of Women Voters to host candidate…

News
Boulder Area news

League of Women Voters to host candidate forums, ballot issues presentations

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The League of Women Voters of Boulder County is inviting county voters to attend remotely a series of virtual ballot issue presentations and candidate forums featuring some of the contests and state and local questions on the 2020 ballot.

A complete list of the presentations and forums is available on the events calendar on the Boulder County League’s web page,  lwvbc.org, along with information about tuning in to each.

The first forum, featuring candidates for the Superior Town Board of Trustees, is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Candidates for Colorado House Districts 11 and 12 will be featured in a 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday forum.

Candidate forums for State Senate Districts 17 and 18, Boulder County Commissioner Districts 1 and 2, the 2nd Congressional District seat on the University of Colorado Board of Regents, and State House Districts 33, 10 and 13 also are being scheduled, and the times and dates of those events will be posted on the Boulder County League of Women Voters web page.

The League is inviting people to submit questions for the candidates in advance of each forum. Questions can be sent to tinyurl.com/y6c6f36o.

Ballot issue presentation webinars will include:

  • 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday — Boulder city and state ballot issues. People are being asked to register in advance to participate in that Oct. 4 webinar, at tinyurl.com/y4c5wz4t.
  • 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Longmont, Louisville and state ballot issues. People are being asked to register in advance, at tinyurl.com/y3f8mfjm, to participate in that webinar.

League officials said in a news release that there will be time for people participating in each of those state and local ballot-issue webinars to discuss the issues.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Aurora Real Estate

    If you are looking at highly-desirable Aurora real estate, you’ll want to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He has lived...
  2. My Favorite Lunch

    My favorite lunch place isn’t even a restaurant. It’s Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! So what’s the big deal? Well,...
  3. Licensed, Bonded and Insured Plumbers

    Need a plumber? Choose one of the best, from Kerwin Plumbing & Heating in Broomfield. They have been serving customers...
  4. A Celebration Of Beer

    It’s like you walked into a celebration of beer! That’s the impression you get at Twin Peaks Liquor when you...
  5. Marble Masonry By Landmark Monuments

    Landmark Monuments creates enduring and inspiring memorial markers, tombstones and stone signage for northern Colorado families and businesses. Their stone...