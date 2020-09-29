Louisville office space trades for $12M

An office space at 1025 Cannon St. in Louisville recently changed hands for $12 million.

The roughly 32,000-square-foot, Class A space in the Downtown East Louisville neighborhood, known as DeLo, is home to tech industry tenants that include Nexant Inc., Trio Health Inc. and Duda Inc. It was built in 2018.

South Street Commercial LLC, an entity registered to John Leo McCabe at a residential address in Boulder, sold the property to Delo 1025 LLC. That holding company is registered to the Canyon Boulevard address of Boulder commercial real estate firm Gibbons-White Inc.

Gibbons-White’s online marketing materials include a brochure for the Cannon Street offices that indicates that three suites within the building were available for lease in September at triple-net rates of $26 to $28 per square foot.

The brochure says that two of the available spaces could be used for ground-floor retail or office suites. The third suite is a mostly open work area with a private office, kitchenette and conference room.

