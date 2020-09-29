GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Moonlight Beverage inks distribution deal with…

News
Boulder Area news

Moonlight Beverage inks distribution deal with NewAge

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Moonlight Beverage Co., makers of the Wingman Smart Energy performance beverage, has signed a distribution agreement with Denver-based NewAge Inc.

The agreement provides for NewAge to distribute five flavors of the Wingman Smart Energy drink to retailers in Colorado and the Southwest.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to expand the Wingman footprint in our home market, while also opening new doors outside Colorado,” Carl Schroeder, Moonlight Beverage president and co-founder, said in a prepared statement. “Our unique product offerings of scientifically-formulated natural energy beverages, combined with the notable skill and capabilities of the NewAge team, will provide consumers with the next generation of functional beverages.”

The Wingman performance beverage uses amino acids to increase exercise capacity by boosting nitric-oxide levels.

Moonlight was founded by Carl and Kristin Schroeder in 2019.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Aurora Real Estate

    If you are looking at highly-desirable Aurora real estate, you’ll want to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He has lived...
  2. My Favorite Lunch

    My favorite lunch place isn’t even a restaurant. It’s Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! So what’s the big deal? Well,...
  3. Licensed, Bonded and Insured Plumbers

    Need a plumber? Choose one of the best, from Kerwin Plumbing & Heating in Broomfield. They have been serving customers...
  4. A Celebration Of Beer

    It’s like you walked into a celebration of beer! That’s the impression you get at Twin Peaks Liquor when you...
  5. Marble Masonry By Landmark Monuments

    Landmark Monuments creates enduring and inspiring memorial markers, tombstones and stone signage for northern Colorado families and businesses. Their stone...