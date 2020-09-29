GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: First Day of In-Person Learning at Ryan Elementary

  • Grace Percival kisses her daughter Clara as she enters his first-grade classroom at Ryan Elementary in Lafayette on Sept. 29,2020. BVSD started in-person learning with kindergarten through second grade and hopes to phase in more grades over the next two months. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Ryan Elementary Principal Cameo Rainaldo-Dedominces waves to the students arriving for in-person school on Sept. 29, 2020. BVSD started in-person learning with kindergarten through second grade and hopes to phase in more grades over the next two months. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Amber Paterno kisses her son Logan as he enters his first-grade classroom at Ryan Elementary in Lafayette on Sept. 29, 2020. BVSD started in-person learning with kindergarten through second grade and hopes to phase in more grades over the next two months. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Teacher Nicole Stout welcomes second-graders to Ryan Elementary on Sept. 29, 2020. BVSD started in-person learning with kindergarten through second grade and hopes to phase in more grades over the next two months. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Katie Farrell kisses her daughter Emily as she enters his first-grade classroom at Ryan Elementary in Lafayette on Sept. 29,2020. BVSD started in-person learning with kindergarten through second grade and hopes to phase in more grades over the next two months. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  Teacher Henry Huettel greets students who arrived by bus to Ryan Elementary on Sept. 29, 2020. BVSD started in-person learning with kindergarten through second grade and hopes to phase in more grades over the next two months. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Teacher Henry Huettel greets students who arrived by bus to Ryan Elementary on Sept. 29, 2020. BVSD started in-person learning with kindergarten through second grade and hopes to phase in more grades over the next two months. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BVSD Superintendent Rob Anderson, right, gets students arriving at Ryan Elementary in Lafayette on Sept. 29, 2020. BVSD started in-person learning with kindergarten through second grade and hopes to phase in more grades over the next two months. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

