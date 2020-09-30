Repaving project to cause delays through mid-October

A repaving project at the intersection of 75th Street and Baseline Road is expected to cause traffic delays of up to 15 minutes on both roads.

Boulder County Public Works said in a release that the work will require lane reductions and shifts that could result in delays between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The project is expected to continue through mid-October.

Road maintenance staffers are milling the surface of the roads, so lanes may be uneven until the paving project is complete.

Public Works recommends taking an alternate route. Cyclists will be merging with traffic.