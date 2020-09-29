Security firm holds hiring event

Allied Universal, a North American security and facility services company, is looking to hire more than 50 Broomfield-area security professionals and will host an open house hiring event noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at FlatIron Crossing, 2 W. FlatIron Crossing Drive.

The company also offers a virtual interview process where applicants can complete the company’s online application from their homes. People can apply by visiting jobs.aus.com.

“We are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience,” SW Regional Recruiter Crystal Harris said in the company’s news release.

For full time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.