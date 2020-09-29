State officials shut down Johnstown’s Clear View Behavioral Health after inspection

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shut down Clear View Behavioral Health in Johnstown and removed its residents Monday and will make another attempt at shutting the facility down permanently.

In a statement Monday night, the department said it had discovered several violations in an inspection last week that required the immediate closure of the mental hospital, including failure to implement proper infection controls against COVID-19.

State officials moved to close Clear View and revoke its operating license last June after years of reported violations, including allegedly failing to stop hard drugs such as cocaine and heroin from entering the facility, failing to keep potentially dangerous items from suicidal patients and leaving medically ill patients at other clinics.

Clear View denied those allegations and took its case to a state administrative law judge, where it and CDPHE settled earlier this year.

Colorado health officials said it will again seek to permanently revoke the hospital’s license.

