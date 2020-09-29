Sunny and warmer with a high of 81 today in Boulder

Boulder should see warmer temperatures today after temperatures only reached 62 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 81 and an overnight low of 48.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 75 and an overnight low of 42.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 44.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 and an overnight low of 45.
