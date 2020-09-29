GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Sunny and warmer with a high of 81 today in…

Latest News

Sunny and warmer with a high of 81 today in Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder should see warmer temperatures today after temperatures only reached 62 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 81 and an overnight low of 48.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 75 and an overnight low of 42.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 44.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 and an overnight low of 45.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

Camera Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest News

  1. Aurora Real Estate

    If you are looking at highly-desirable Aurora real estate, you’ll want to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He has lived...
  2. My Favorite Lunch

    My favorite lunch place isn’t even a restaurant. It’s Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! So what’s the big deal? Well,...
  3. Licensed, Bonded and Insured Plumbers

    Need a plumber? Choose one of the best, from Kerwin Plumbing & Heating in Broomfield. They have been serving customers...
  4. A Celebration Of Beer

    It’s like you walked into a celebration of beer! That’s the impression you get at Twin Peaks Liquor when you...
  5. Marble Masonry By Landmark Monuments

    Landmark Monuments creates enduring and inspiring memorial markers, tombstones and stone signage for northern Colorado families and businesses. Their stone...