GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Vail accounting executive resigns

News
Boulder Area news

Vail accounting executive resigns

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) chief accounting officer and controller Ryan Siurek has resigned from those positions effective Tuesday, according to a filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The disclosure did not provide a reason for Siurek’s departure.

Siurek is being replaced by Nathan Gronberg, a 42-year-old who has been assistant controller since early 2019.

With the new role, Gronberg will receive a compensation package that includes “restricted share units of approximately $54,723 and share appreciation rights of approximately $187,582,” according to the regulatory filing.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Aurora Real Estate

    If you are looking at highly-desirable Aurora real estate, you’ll want to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He has lived...
  2. My Favorite Lunch

    My favorite lunch place isn’t even a restaurant. It’s Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! So what’s the big deal? Well,...
  3. Licensed, Bonded and Insured Plumbers

    Need a plumber? Choose one of the best, from Kerwin Plumbing & Heating in Broomfield. They have been serving customers...
  4. A Celebration Of Beer

    It’s like you walked into a celebration of beer! That’s the impression you get at Twin Peaks Liquor when you...
  5. Marble Masonry By Landmark Monuments

    Landmark Monuments creates enduring and inspiring memorial markers, tombstones and stone signage for northern Colorado families and businesses. Their stone...