GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder police look for missing woman last seen…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder police look for missing woman last seen in July

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder police are looking for a missing woman last seen in July.

Megan Graham, 26, is 5-foot 4-inches and 160 pounds. She was last seen by friends at the end of July, according to a news release from police.

Megan Graham (Boulder Police Department/Courtesy photo)

Graham was involved in a physical altercation with two men about the same time. She also has mental health and addiction issues and may be in need of medical attention, the release said.

Graham’s family and friends have not heard from her since Aug. 28, which they say is unusual. She does not have a residence and is known to camp and travel in Boulder and Colorado Springs, the release said, and she has also been contacted by law enforcement in the Denver Metro area.

Graham has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has multiple distinct tattoos, including scrolls and roses on her chest.

Anyone with information about Graham’s location is asked to contact Detective Sarah Cantu at 303-441-4328. Anonymous information can be submitted to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at nococrimestoppers.com.

Those who submit tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest and filing of charges on a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Aurora Real Estate

    If you are looking at highly-desirable Aurora real estate, you’ll want to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He has lived...
  2. My Favorite Lunch

    My favorite lunch place isn’t even a restaurant. It’s Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! So what’s the big deal? Well,...
  3. Licensed, Bonded and Insured Plumbers

    Need a plumber? Choose one of the best, from Kerwin Plumbing & Heating in Broomfield. They have been serving customers...
  4. A Celebration Of Beer

    It’s like you walked into a celebration of beer! That’s the impression you get at Twin Peaks Liquor when you...
  5. Marble Masonry By Landmark Monuments

    Landmark Monuments creates enduring and inspiring memorial markers, tombstones and stone signage for northern Colorado families and businesses. Their stone...