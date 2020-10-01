Boulder’s Horizons K-8 pilots outdoor classrooms

Horizons K-8, a Boulder charter school, followed the Boulder Valley School District’s decision to bring back K-2 students for in-person learning this week.

But at Horizons, all the classes for 112 K-2 students are conducted outside in the mornings. Over the next three weeks, the school also plans to bring in other grade levels for some afternoon outdoor community building activities.

“We’re just celebrating,” Head of School Lucas Ketzer said. “It’s amazing to see these kids back. We know there are a lot of health concerns. This is definitely the safest way that we can return.”

Charter schools, which are overseen by the school district but operate independently, are allowed to make their own decisions about reopening — as long as their plans follow local and state health guidelines and requirements.

Generally, Boulder Valley charter schools followed the district’s decision to start the school year remote only. Now, charters are starting to offer more in-person classes.

Boulder Prep, a charter high school in Gunbarrel, is continuing to offer an in-school study hall option, as well as adding two hybrid classes where half the students are in the building and half are on Zoom.

Boulder’s Summit Middle School this week gave students an option to learn on campus one day a week, while Lafayette’s Peak to Peak Charter School is providing some in-person classes for K-2 students.

At Summit, the first middle school in the district to bring students back for in-person learning, each grade attends on a different day. Students have seven, 35-minute class periods in person, including five core classes, an outdoor activity and a study hall.

At Peak to Peak, small groups of kindergarten students were already attending two half days a week. The school added small groups of first graders this week and will add small groups of second graders next week, also for two days a week.

To keep class sizes at 10 students or fewer, priority is given based on learning needs, technology issues and family support ability, Summit Education Executive Director Kelly Reeser said. Along with the early elementary grades, she said, Peak to Peak wants to bring in small groups of sixth graders, plus some small groups at other grade levels for elective classes.

At Horizons, Ketzer said, parents approached him with the idea of fundraising to buy tents and other supplies to set up outdoor classrooms. The plan also was supported by teachers as the safest way to provide in-person classes, as well as the school’s board.

Boulder Valley’s recently created guidelines on outdoor learning helped the school think through security and supervision issues, he said.

The outdoor classes, which are 8 a.m. to noon, are split in half, with the class teacher supported by a paraeducator and other school support staff, including P.E. and music teachers and administrators. In case of bad weather or other emergencies, each teacher has a designated indoor space. Support staff escort students inside for bathroom breaks.

“We have a really solid plan in place,” he said.

The school did run into a last-minute obstacle to the outdoor plan.

Bookkeeper Desiree Slavick said she ordered 112 individual outdoor tables, as well as expensive carts that fit the tables, so they could be moved indoors on weekends, from Home Depot with a delivery date of last week. The delivery date then was pushed to the first day of school before being canceled altogether.

Slavick said Home Depot’s corporate office told her that, while there was a manufacturer supply issue, the Boulder Home Depot still could order about 24 tables that were in stock at other stores and have them shipped. She said a manager at the Boulder Home Depot promised Monday to order the 24 tables, but instead refunded her on Tuesday.

“I’m just so upset,” she said. “The parent community and the staff went to great lengths to find all this stuff.”

Home Depot’s corporate office didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The lack of tables required some creativity, including students using clipboards while sitting on the ground. But, Ketzer said, the school found alternative tables and is continuing to raise money to cover the cost of outdoor spaces. So far, the campaign has raised almost $40,000, with a goal of $158,000.

How to manage outside classes during bad weather over the winter is still under discussion, he said. One possibility is to add radiant heaters, similar to what’s used for restaurant patios. Or, he said, teachers may decide they’re comfortable enough to lead some classes inside on days when it’s too cold to stay outdoors.

While this is a short-term solution, he added, he expects Horizons will continue with outside leaning even after school returns to normal. He worked with the school district on outdoor curriculum, while an adjacent park provides more options.

“This unfortunate situation has allowed us to think about other ways we can educate kids,” he said. “Having those kids outside in the sunshine, I’m super jazzed abut it.”