‘Circus in the Sky with Diamonds’ pays homage to groundbreaking Beatles album with encore show

In May 1967, the Beatles released “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and forever changed the face of music. The psychedelic eighth studio album by the English rockers provided listeners with a dizzying soundscape that offered everything from exotic Indian sitars to a high-pitch dog whistle inaudible to humans, but detectable by canines.

The Fractal Society, formerly Fractal Tribe, has crafted a circus show directly inspired by the mind-expanding offering that — like the iconic album — pushes limits and taps into new creative territory.

“Circus in the Sky with Diamonds: A Beatles Themed Socially-Distanced Spectacular” made its debut at Boulder Circus Center, 4747 N. 26th St., last weekend. Fans requested an encore performance that will take place Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Live music starts at 5:30 p.m.

“The album is full of so much character and imagery,” said Jill Katzenberger, performer in The Fractal Society and director of the show. “It was really easy to draw inspiration from. The final song on the album, ‘A Day in the Life’ is just as relevant today as it was when it was written. It was fun to feel the audience cheer, laugh and get chills with us throughout the show.”

Crafting a show in the midst of a pandemic and adhering to new safety guidelines is no easy feat, yet Katzenberger is thrilled she can provide much-needed entertainment to enthused attendees once again.

“As both director and performer, the lead up was a bit stressful, but performing was an absolute blast,” Katzenberger said. “Every moment we find to connect, make and share art in these times feels like magic.”

From an aerialist swinging from her hair to one taking to the sky in a moon-shaped vessel, the athletic innovation is just as compelling as the breathtaking visuals.

“This is the first time we’ve brought to life an album and, based on the response, it could definitely be something that we explore again,” Katzenberg said. “That being said, it’s rare to find a complete album that lends itself so well to circus. Maybe ‘Night at the Opera’ by Queen or ‘Ziggy Stardust’ by Bowie. I’ve also always wanted to bring to life a musical movie through circus, where the movie is projected in its entirety and performances come on stage during the musical scenes. This would work well for something like ‘Moulin Rouge.’”

Like at previous shows, audience members are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks. Masks must remain on when not consuming.

No intermission is taken to not break up the flow, much like the influential Beatles record that was the first pop album in history to incorporate a continuous current of music, allowing songs to smoothly transition into the next.

“It feels great to have such a supportive and appreciative community,” Katzenberger said. “People really enjoyed our first outdoor show in August. They felt comfortable and valued both the caliber of the art and the opportunity to safely be around other people. I imagine many came back for this show and told their friends. I think the concept for the show also created some intrigue.”

Die-hard fans of the groundbreaking album will certainly appreciate the complete record being spotlighted in this mystifying performance featuring some of the Front Range’s most skilled performers specializing in circus arts.

“Having a solo spot with such a talented cast, up in the air, is awesome,” said Cindy Marvell, juggler, owner and founder of Boulder Circus Center. “Having condensed my act in some Zoom shows, it is a great experience. My parents had the ‘Sgt. Pepper’ album and as kids we loved the cover with all the costumes. Who knew I’d someday join the parade.”

Tickets range from $20-$70, and are based on a variety of seating options that include in-vehicle, at picnic tables, on blankets and more.

“I play ‘Lovely Rita’ in a juggling act and am stoked to be part of such a skilled and evocative production,” Marvel said. “Some of the Boulder Circus Center managers get dressed up to perform ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ on a moon-shaped apparatus and ‘When I’m 64’ with acrobatics. Jilly (Katzenberger) winds up with ‘Blackbird’ in an innovative aerial birdcage.”

Much like the 2007 musical movie “Across the Universe,” “Circus in the Sky with Diamonds” pays homage to the recognizable tunes of John, Paul, Ringo and George with a production that evokes both nostalgia and a palpable freshness.

“Juggling has its own rhythm, and when it meets with sound it makes the silent art exhilarating to perform and watch,” Marvell said. “In this version, we are bringing an era to life. The ‘60s had a gigantic influence on juggling and New Vaudeville.”

Like most creative spaces, Boulder Circus Center — established in 2004 — had to temporarily shut its doors in the spring. Reopening in mid-May, the center remains a place for daily, modified practices.

“Some new groups have found a home at the space including a kids’ STEM and circus group,” Marvell said. “The BCC currently hosts a variety of rehearsals and practice times for soloists and small ensembles.”

Several performers that offer coaching at Boulder Circus Center include Cathy Gauch of Aircat Aerial Arts, Marisa Kellogg and Lani Gordon of Fractal Society, Kristina Sutcliffe of O Dance Hooping, Ana Cruz with Hoop Circus Jam and Peter Davison of Airjazz.

“It’s important to us to be able to fulfill a role with the local community in addition to the world of circus training,” Marvell said. “We welcome the chance for those finding our space conducive to social distancing.”

Open gym sessions and some new aerial classes will soon be added.

Following this weekend’s encore Beatles-themed show, organizers will start planning a soon-to-be-announced festive celebration that will likely include pumpkin carving, a costume contest and array of frights.

“Our goal with the Halloween show will be to rethink the Halloween experience,” Katzenberger said. “We are considering things like a social-distanced costume parade over the stage and opportunities for performers to hand out candy with gloves and tongs after each circus performance.”