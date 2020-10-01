Drone flight set for Thursday morning over Longmont open spaces, greenway

Longmont advised residents Wednesday that they might see an Unmanned Aerial System drone flying over the Dickens Farm Nature Area, Golden Ponds and other possible locations along the St. Vrain Greenway on Thursday morning.

The 9 to 11 a.m. flight is being conducted in collaboration with a marketing campaign being developed with Recycle Colorado to test six recycling messages intended to increase recycling collections.

City spokesperson Cara Wilwerding said in an email that the video project is part of a six-month Recycle Colorado campaign to inform and educate residents about proper recycling habits. Recycle Colorado is paying for all costs, and has hired Hidden Woods Media to do the filming.

More information about that campaign can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y9qzgf2z.

People can direct questions about the drone flight to Longmont’s web page, at tinyurl.com/yadod8s8, or by calling 303-651-8416.