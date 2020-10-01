GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Drone flight set for Thursday morning over…

News

Drone flight set for Thursday morning over Longmont open spaces, greenway

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Longmont advised residents Wednesday that they might see an Unmanned Aerial System drone flying over the Dickens Farm Nature Area, Golden Ponds and other possible locations along the St. Vrain Greenway on Thursday morning.

The 9 to 11 a.m. flight is being conducted in collaboration with a marketing campaign being developed with Recycle Colorado to test six recycling messages intended to increase recycling collections.

City spokesperson Cara Wilwerding said in an email that the video project is part of a six-month Recycle Colorado campaign to inform and educate residents about proper recycling habits. Recycle Colorado is paying for all costs, and has hired Hidden Woods Media to do the filming.

More information about that campaign can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y9qzgf2z.

People can direct questions about the drone flight to Longmont’s web page, at tinyurl.com/yadod8s8, or by calling 303-651-8416.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Aurora Real Estate

    If you are looking at highly-desirable Aurora real estate, you’ll want to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He has lived...
  2. My Favorite Lunch

    My favorite lunch place isn’t even a restaurant. It’s Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! So what’s the big deal? Well,...
  3. Licensed, Bonded and Insured Plumbers

    Need a plumber? Choose one of the best, from Kerwin Plumbing & Heating in Broomfield. They have been serving customers...
  4. A Celebration Of Beer

    It’s like you walked into a celebration of beer! That’s the impression you get at Twin Peaks Liquor when you...
  5. Marble Masonry By Landmark Monuments

    Landmark Monuments creates enduring and inspiring memorial markers, tombstones and stone signage for northern Colorado families and businesses. Their stone...