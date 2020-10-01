Dump truck driver accused of vehicular homicide in July crash near Longmont

A man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide in connection with a July crash between a convertible and a dump truck west of Longmont that killed a 17-year-old.

Sean Souders, 53, was driving a white Kenworth T60 dump truck that officials say first crashed into a convertible at 5:21 p.m. July 24 in the 9800 block of North 51st Street, and then crashed into a house near the intersection of North 51st Street and Nelson Road.

Souders, whose hometown was not available, also is accused of criminal mischief between $100,000 and $1 million, third-degree assault and two counts of reckless driving. His bond was set at $25,000.

The driver of the convertible died in the crash. He was identified by his family as Kelsey Skokan, of Longmont.

Souders told Colorado State Patrol troopers his steering went out as he was navigating the right hand curvature in the roadway. The dump truck passenger told investigators Souders was traveling too fast and lost control, according to the arrest affidavit.

Tire marks at the scene identified after the rain cleared and the road dried showed the dump truck crossed the double yellow center line, the affidavit states, and also indicated the dump truck was turning before the crash but not enough to stay in the lane. The point of impact was determined to be in the westbound lane of Nelson Road completely, and gouges in the pavement indicated the convertible had been pushed from westbound direction back to an eastbound direction, the affidavit states.

Tire marks were observed on top of the convertible on the driver’s side.

Evidence at the scene indicated the dump truck traveled through a wire fence and into a bedroom of the residence, the affidavit states, noting it was Skokan’s bedroom. The home sustained more than $100,000 in damages. It was dislodged from its foundation and diesel fuel was leaking from the dump truck.

Skokan is the son of Eric and Jill Skokan, owners of Black Cat. Souders crashed into the house located on Black Cat Farm.

Through a warrant, investigators searched the dump truck and stated it was in proper mechanical condition with no observable malfunctions, the affidavit states.

The dump truck passenger was taken to a hospital, where he told investigators in “finite detail that Souders was a careless driver,” the affidavit states. The passenger said “Souders had been ‘sketchy’ all day as they worked driving an excavator which had collided into foundations, nearly rolled and nearly collided with him on site.”

The passenger said he heard Souders shout out just before the collision, and noted Souders “had been weaving all four days he worked with him, and on several occasions Souders had driven into the oncoming lane of travel in the same manner in which he did just prior to the crash.”

A crash reconstruction determined Souders was traveling at a minimum speed of 51.32 mph, the affidavit states, in a 35-mph zone. If Souders had been traveling at the speed limit, “he would have been able to navigate the curvature in the roadway without leaving its lane and traveling into the oncoming lane of travel.”

“Souders was knowingly and intentionally driving in a reckless and dangerous manner, demonstrating an extreme indifference to the persons traveling on Nelson Road,” the affidavit states.