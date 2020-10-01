Railroad crossing repairs at Colo. 66 in Longmont to extend into Friday

BNSF Railway’s Colo. 66 railroad crossing repair work on Colo. 66 are to extend into Friday afternoon, Longmont city officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

The city said in a news release that the latest round of repairs to the Colo. 66 crossing between Erfert and Alpine streets has turned out to be more extensive than originally anticipated, according to Colorado Department of Transportation representatives.

The stretch of highway between Main and Pace streets remains closed until the work to permanently replace damaged rail tracks that began early Tuesday morning is completed. The work originally was expected to be completed sometime Wednesday.

Longnmont is encouraging travelers to avoid the area. A detour route through Longmont is available via Main Street, 17th Avenue and Pace Street.

BNSF has experienced periodic issues at the Colo. 66 rail crossing, leading to multiple temporary emergency repairs in the past month.

City staff said the railroad work is not a Longmont project, and the repairs are being coordinated by and paid for by BNSF and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Questions should be directed to BNSF at 800-832-5452 or via an online form at bit.ly/3mZby6j.