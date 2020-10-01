State begins new apprenticeship program

A new Colorado Department of Higher Education apprenticeship program will help community college students in Boulder County and beyond fast-track their degrees and land paid apprenticeships.

The Colorado Collegiate Apprenticeship Program aims to create more than 5,000 apprenticeships in the Colorado Community College System in health care, information technology, cybersecurity and more.

The program is starting with about 300 apprenticeships in health care this fall, with additional spots opening in January and scaling up to 5,000 apprenticeships in the coming years.

The program has enabled Front Range Community College to expand medical assistant apprenticeship through organizations such as Boulder Community Health, Boulder Medical Center and Centura Health, said spokesperson Jessica Peterson.

Medical assistants are often the first person a patient sees in a medical office, with job duties ranging from greeting patients and scheduling appointments to taking medical histories, drawing blood and explaining procedures.

Front Range also worked with Centura to create two new apprenticeship programs — sterile processing, which is sterilizing surgical tools, and a pharmacy technician program.

The Colorado Collegiate Apprenticeship Program is part of a broader vision to make sure every post-secondary degree program in Colorado includes work-based experience, said Angie Paccione, executive director of the state Department of Higher Education.

“One of the reasons why some students step out of their higher education journey is because they can’t afford to do it anymore, and not just afford in terms of tuition and fees, but they can’t afford to not be earning while they’re learning, and this is one way we can answer that,” Paccione said.

The new program will help students get into apprenticeships and graduate faster than before, said Chris Heuston, director of health care apprenticeship Programs at Front Range Community College.

“Most of the typical medical pathways include a lecture class, lab class and internship and then they go job-seeking,” Heuston said. “This really combines that program into a six-month to one-year period, which before could take a year to two years.”

Some apprenticeships are also offering tuition assistance, Heuston said.

With the sterile processing program, Front Range worked with the Higher Learning Commission to accredit Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville as an off-site campus. Some students may never actually set foot on a Front Range campus.

Students in the sterile processing program take classes online and spend one day a week at Avista for a two-hour lecture and six-hour apprenticeship, Heuston said.

Paccione said she’s very interested in expanding the Colorado Collegiate Apprenticeship Program beyond the community college system.

“We want all of our institutions to have work-based experience, and that includes four-year public and private institutions,” she said. “In order to get to this 5,000 mark the grant indicates, we may have to amend our grant proposal to see if we can include four-year institutions, but in theory we want every institution in the state to be committed to making sure there’s a work component.”