News
CU News

State COVID-19 outbreak data shows 305 CU Boulder students tested positive since last week

University reports 14 new positive cases from Tuesday testing

State data shows 305 University of Colorado Boulder students have tested positive in the past week as the campus’ online dashboard reported 14 positive cases determined in Tuesday’s testing.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment declared a coronavirus outbreak at CU Boulder in data updated last Wednesday. The data, updated today, shows 1,503 attendees have tested positive and 161 attendees are considered probable. The state health department previously confirmed attendees means students. Data shows 12 campus employees have tested positive.

The 1,503 students who have tested positive is 305 more than one week ago. No additional employees have tested positive, data shows. The outbreak is the largest in the state.

Tuesday’s positive cases bring the university to 1,065 cases from on-campus testing since Aug. 24, the dashboard shows. The 14 positive results came from 103 tests. There are 137 isolation spaces in use at CU Boulder, which the dashboard states is 22% of available space.

CU Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard only reports positive cases from on-campus testing. The state outbreak data compiles the campus’ numbers with positive tests of individuals affiliated with the university from other county testing sites.

This is a developing story.

Brooklyn Dance

