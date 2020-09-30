State investigating complaint filed by Broomfield resident

A complaint filed after Broomfield City Council voted in favor of keeping Broomfield City and County Clerk Jennifer Robinson at her post is being reviewed at the state level.

Broomfield resident James Bensman filed the paperwork Sept. 21, saying “officials neglected to perform their duties.”

“A complaint has been received and we are currently reviewing to determine next steps,” Director of Communications for Colorado Department of State Betsy Hart. “Per our policy, we will not be commenting further.”

She declined to comment on what happens when an elections complaint is filed, what the next steps are and what types of possible outcomes could come as a result of that investigation.

Hart also declined to comment about the council being asked to terminate Robinson.

The complaint detailed a special meeting held Sept. 15 to discuss Robinson’s termination. Both Robinson and City and County Manager Jennifer Hoffman were allowed to present their side of the situation

“I watched with dismay the way in which this session was conducted,” Bensman wrote in his complaint. “There were many unanswered questions that still led to a vote.”

Council ended up voting 6 to 4 in favor of Robinson keeping her job.

“Ms. Robinson is an extremely competent executive and has served Broomfield in an exemplary way,” Bensman wrote on the form. “The way this was handled reeks of political activism against an employee and to influence the outcome of the election.”

In a written response to a letter to the editor submitted by Bensman, which raised similar concerns as the complaint, Mayor Patrick Quinn said Hoffman notified council Sept. 10 that her office had become aware of emails between Robinson and another staff member that she believed “displayed a level of unprofessionalism and culture, counter to our mission, values, polices and high expectations …” Hoffman went on to say “swift disciplinary action will be taken.”

On Sept. 11 council received an apology from the other staff member and were told that Robinson had been placed on administrative leave, Quinn said in the letter. On Sept. 14, he and Hoffman decided to call for an executive session Tuesday evening for council to discuss.

“I clearly understood the significance of disciplinary action for the City and County Clerk 50 days before a presidential election,” Quinn wrote.

He learned from the City and County Attorney that the employee has a right to request that executive session be public, which is the route Robinson, along with her own attorney, wanted to take. Robinson was given five minutes to speak on her behalf.

Bensman asked why council members denied the opportunity to meet in a closed session with the attorney and city manager. It was suggested during the meeting that council have an executive session. Quinn broke the tie vote with a “no.”

“This was because during the proposed Executive Session we could not discuss any of the details regarding Jennifer Robinson, the disciplinary action taken against or details why the City Manager had decided to dismiss her,” Quinn wrote. “We could only speculate on the types of legal actions Ms. Robinson could take against us if we dismissed her.”

Bensman also asked why Robinson wasn’t given the opportunity to defend herself on Zoom. Quinn said he is not clear why she spoke via the city’s CRL Telephone system, but he was not aware she requested to appear via Zoom.

Bensman also brought up Quinn’s comment that Robinson would keep her job “for the time being,” saying that it was “inappropriate at best.”

“Regarding my final comments, I did not know if the city manager would want to revisit this matter at a future meeting,” Quinn said in his response. “It is my understanding she does not.”