Sunny and warm with a high of 75 today in Boulder

Boulder should see slightly cooler temperatures and sunny skies today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 75 and an overnight low of 42.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 68 and an overnight low of 45.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 44.
Weekend forecasts call for mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.
