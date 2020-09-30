GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Sunny and warm with a high of 75 today in Boulder

Latest News

Boulder should see slightly cooler temperatures and sunny skies today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 75 and an overnight low of 42.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 68 and an overnight low of 45.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 44.

Weekend forecasts call for mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

