Crews extinguish garage fire south of Longmont; oil-soaked rags suspected cause

Officials suspect an oil-soaked rag caused a garage fire in the 10000 block of Sailor Court.
Crews contained a small garage fire south of Longmont early Thursday morning.

Homeowners in the 10000 block of Sailor Court woke up to their garage door activating, according to a tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 5:13 a.m. of a possible structure fire. When crews arrived, the fire had been mostly extinguished by the homeowner, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured and the damage was deemed minor. Officials think the fire was caused by oil-soaked rags used for woodworking that were not disposed of properly.

Oils commonly used in oil-based paints and stains release heat as they dry, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue. If the heat is not released in the air, it can build up. As oil-soaked rags dry, the heat is trapped until it ignites.

After using rags for paint or stain, allow them to dry outside, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue. Hang them outside or spread them on the ground and keep them away from buildings. Put dried rags in a metal container filled with water and detergent to break down the oils.

