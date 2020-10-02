Federal energy regulators dismiss Boulder’s request for substation interconnection

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in early September dismissed Boulder’s request for interconnection at Xcel Energy’s substations because the city does not own or expect to own the facilities to which it sought to connect.

Although the decision could slow the timeline for creating a municipal electric utility if voters reject the 20-year franchise agreement with Xcel Energy that will be on the ballot in November, it’s difficult to say for certain what the implications will be.

“We have so many parallel paths going on that this ultimately may not affect the end schedule,” Boulder’s Director of Climate Initiatives Steve Catanach said.

Catanach continues to play an instrumental role in Boulder’s municipalization efforts, which have been ongoing for a decade. Initially, Catanach said the city viewed the idea of a locally-owned electric utility as a means of maintaining the system’s reliability, controlling rates and deploying renewable energy.

In order to operate a city-run electrical utility, however, Boulder would need to reconfigure the existing substations, which transform the high-voltage electricity delivered from power generation sources to lower-voltage electricity that will be delivered to homes and businesses through distribution lines.

To do this, Boulder says it needs to expand the existing Sunshine and Leggett substations with new sites and build a new substation altogether at the wastewater treatment plant. This was determined in system impact and facility studies conducted with Xcel after Boulder received partial approval from the state in 2017 to separate Xcel’s system to facilitate its own utility.

Ultimately, Xcel opted against finalizing interconnection arrangements at two of six substations, which led Boulder to pursue a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruling. Xcel also said Boulder needed to apply for transmission and interconnection service simultaneously under Xcel’s Open Access Transmission Tariff, but federal regulators disagreed.

“We did not have to apply for transmission service in order to get interconnection service,” Boulder Senior Counsel Kathy Haddock said about the commission’s ruling.

Now that the commission dismissed the city’s interconnection request, the most direct route to gain control of the substations is through a successful condemnation case. Such a case with Xcel is in limbo currently, but the outcome is dependent on the November election results.

“If the franchise fails, then we’ll pursue that. If the franchise passes, then that case will be dismissed,” Haddock said.

Additionally, if the franchise agreement passes in November, Boulder will still have numerous opportunities to opt out of it and continue on the path to municipalization. The city can opt out for any reason at any time in the fifth, 10th and 15th year of the agreement. It also can opt out in several other years if Xcel is not meeting its commitments, including one wherein Xcel agreed to reduce its 2005 carbon emission levels by 80% by 2023.

“There are some provisions in the settlement agreement that relate to the substation issue and could change how we approach substations if ultimately we choose to pursue municipalization,” Boulder spokesperson Emily Sandoval said.