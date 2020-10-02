Golden Triangle Construction donates $50K to kick off OUR Center’s Pandemic Response Fund

A donation from a Longmont construction company has helped to kick off the OUR Center’s Pandemic Response Fund, a new initiative meant to address growing need sparked by the coronavirus.

The OUR Center announced in a news release this week that Golden Triangle Construction donated $50,000 to the Longmont nonprofit, which provides basic needs and social services to people with the aim to help them be self-sufficient.

Marc Cowell, OUR Center executive director, expressed his “deepest thanks” to the construction company for the donation.

“GTC recognizes the important work done by (the) OUR Center to help stabilize families’ lives, particularly during the pandemic,” Cowell said.

The release said the nonprofit’s Resource Team has seen 300% more need because of the coronavirus pandemic. The OUR Center has a goal to raise $400,000 by Dec. 31 in an effort to meet the anticipated needs in the next six to eight months. OUR Center staff expect additional requests for food, rent and utility assistance will be needed for many months, if not years, the release said. Many of these families have never had to ask for help before.

Todd Schroeder, president of Golden Triangle Construction, said he believes it a “duty and responsibility” for business leaders and individuals to help when they can.

“The COVID pandemic has affected so many lives in a negative way, and we all need to step up and help,” Schroeder said. “GTC is proud to support the efforts of this amazing organization.”

From March 16 to Sept. 15, the OUR Center’s pandemic response has provided 880 housing and utility vouchers totaling $506,232, served 22,032 meals and provided 9,397 grocery boxes totaling 619,400 pounds, according to the release.

For more information, people can contact the OUR Center at 303-772-5529 or info@ourcenter.org , or visit ourcenter.org.