Longmont Community Foundation offers 3rd round of grant funding to nonprofits

The Longmont Community Foundation is issuing its third round of grant funding in an effort to help charity organizations struggling during the pandemic. Nonprofits with 25 employees or fewer are encouraged to apply for the funding.

The Neighbor to Neighbor COVID-19 Relief Fund was designed to provide financial resources to Longmont and St. Vrain Valley-area nonprofits that are involved in supporting people affected by the outbreak, according to a news release from the Longmont Community Foundation. The deadline for nonprofits to apply for the relief funding is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 16.

Eric Hozempa, the executive director for the Longmont Community Foundation, said residents helped the organization, which provides money to nonprofits, raise $100,000 for the relief fund.

“We just want to push this out into the community and help nonprofits,” Hozempa said. “We are specifically focusing on smaller nonprofits who have not received funds from the Neighbor to Neighbor fund yet.”

The funding allocated will depend on how much nonprofits seek from the fund. Hozempa said the foundation anticipates awarding between 10 and 20 organizations.

The Longmont Community Foundation outlined the criteria needed for nonprofits to apply. According to the news release, nonprofits are encouraged to apply if its services have been impacted by the outbreak, such as lost fundraising or fee income, strains on staffing, programs, etc.; the nonprofit was in operation as of March 10, when there was a Colorado emergency declaration; the nonprofit employs 25 or fewer employees as of March 10; the nonprofit’s services must impact Longmont and the St. Vrain Valley.

To date, the Longmont Community Foundation has provided $185,000 in support to 71 nonprofit organizations, the release said. Hozempa said relief fund priority will be given to nonprofits that have not received previous support from the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund.

Hozempa said people can continue donating to the COVID-19 relief online at the Longmont Community Foundation’s website at longmontfoundation.org.

Those interested in applying for the Neighbor to Neighbor COVID-19 Relief Funds can find the application on the Longmont Community Foundation’s website at longmontcommunityfoundation.formstack.com/forms/neighbor_to_neighbor3. For questions about the process, people can contact Hozempa at eric@longmontfoundation.org or 303-678-6555.