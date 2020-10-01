Open spots available for One Book One Broomfield virtual programs

Spaces are filling up for residents to participate in One Book One Broomfield virtual programming.

This summer Colorado author Pam Houston’s book “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country” was selected as the 2020 One Book One Broomfield title. The selection committee for this year’s title was made up of 11 people, including Ward 3 Councilman Deven Shaff and two Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library staff members.

Librarian and Programming Supervisor Esther Knox-Stutsman said Houston is still scheduled to present her author talk at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. The presentation will be live streamed and available through a few different platforms, she said, which can be found at broomfield.org/onebook. A link to the live stream will also be embedded on that site.

After the event it will be available on the the city and county’s Youtube page, where residents can find previous year’s author talks.

“Programs are 100% virtual this year,” she said, “but obviously folks can come in to the library to pick up their copy of the book.”

As of Sept. 26, physical copies of the book had been checked out 122 times, Knox-Stutsman said, and as of Sept. 24, the E-book had been checked out 12 times since the program was announced and has 20 people currently on the waiting list.

Houston is an award-winning author of novels, short stories and personal essays. She also teaches at the Institute for American Indian Arts, is a professor of English at The University of California, Davis, and is co-founder and creative director of Writing by Writers.

“Deep Creek” is an account of Houston’s experience on her 120-acre ranch high in the Colorado Rockies; through her care for the land and animals of the ranch, Houston learns and grows while reflecting on her life and discovering her identity, according to a description presented by the library to Broomfield City Council. It is a “deeply personal memoir full of bravery, reflection, and beautiful prose.”

In July the library had purchased 50 paperback copies of Deep Creek and six electronic copies so far, she said. Library staff will monitor book holds and order more if necessary. Last year the library ordered 80 copies of the One Book selection, “Beautiful Boy” by David Sheff.

When Houston is not on the road teaching, she lives on her ranch near the headwaters of the Rio Grande, Knox-Stutsman said.

Committee members selected the book for a number of reasons, she said, and were impressed with the writing. The book combines vignettes about ranch life with personal writing about the author’s life.

“It touches on her career as a writer, her experiences as a woman and experiences as a childhood abuse survivor,” Knox-Stutsman said in July.

The book also has a Colorado connection since the author lives in Creede — a small town up in the Rockies. The other two finalists were “Fly Girls” by Keith O’Brien and “We Hope for Better Things” by Erin Bartels.

This year’s One Book One Broomfield Junior selection, “Because of Winn-Dixie” written by noted children’s author Kate DiCamillo, was selected in January before COVID-19 disrupted events. Her author talk was originally scheduled for March 15, but ended up being postponed to April 24.

DiCamillo is one of six people to win two Newbery Medals, recognizing her novels The Tale of Despereaux, published in 2003, and Flora & Ulysses, published in 2013.

Also from the library, Broomfield resident Bette Erickson will host a class on local hikes where she will share knowledge of local trails and spending time in nature, Knox-Stutsman said. The class will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and has 20 spots still available.

Residents can sign up for that virtual programming on B-Rex.com.

A memoir writing workshop, hosted by Lighthouse Writers, will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 , she said, and a class on native prairie grasses will be hosted by the CSU Extension Office from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19.

As of Wednesday there were 10 spaces available in the memoir writing class and the native prairie grasses class has 21 spots available, Knox-Stutsman said.

Spots for all three virtual programs are still available, Knox-Stutsman said.