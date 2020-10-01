Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza to open in Broomfield

A Florida-based fast-casual wood-fired pizza chain is expanding to Broomfield.

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, will open in the Parkway Marketplace at 11410 Via Varra Road, Suite 300, on Oct. 8. The site will be the chain’s second location in Colorado — with another in Grand Junction — and two locations planned for Denver.

Smokin’ Oak serves artisan wood-fired pizzas that are customizable and baked in a 900-degree wood-fired oven that cooks the pizzas in 90 seconds.

The Broomfield location is owned by husband-and-wife Andy and Jamie Gunther, who have purchased a franchise.

“The entire concept is something that spoke to us both,” Andy Gunther said in a prepared statement. “You know the food is fresh because there’s no freezer in the restaurant and, with everything cooked in the wood-fired oven in just 90 seconds, the pizzas are high quality and taste unlike anything else in the industry.”

Jamie Gunther said the restaurant’s fast-casual format was a draw.

“It’s a concept that plays well in Colorado,” she said, “and we are excited to bring the brand’s approach to hospitality and customer engagement to our new Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza location.”

The Gunthers plan to open two additional Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza locations in the area over the next several years.

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza has locations planned in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Tennessee, with expansion to several new markets in 2021.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC