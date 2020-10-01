State reports weekly regular unemployment claims fall below 5,000

An additional 4,840 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Sept. 19, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, marking another low in new claims since the beginning of the pandemic.

State labor officials set the 5,000-claims-per-week figure as a benchmark because that is close to the weekly average of claims made during the height of the Great Recession during 2009 and 2010.

However, in a call with reporters Thursday morning, CDLE senior economist Ryan Gedney said he expects upticks in unemployment into the coming fourth quarter of the year because claims tend to spike at the beginning of a new quarter, recurring seasonal unemployment in certain sectors and the potential for colder weather and continued COVID-19 control measures to hurt restaurant capacity.

A total of 2,413 people in Colorado applied for state-level Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in that week, which is assistance for gig workers, the self-employed and others who wouldn’t normally qualify for regular benefits. That amounts to an increase of 514 from the week prior.

That specific assistance at the federal level, along with a $600 per week additional benefit for all claims, expired in August, with both chambers of Congress and the White House deadlocked on additional stimulus before the House of Representatives’ scheduled adjournment through Election Day.

In lieu of a Congressional deal, President Donald Trump signed executive orders in previous weeks that, among other actions, diverts $40 billion in federal disaster funding to give most unemployment claimants $400 per week through the end of December, with the first $100 being paid by the state.

Colorado was approved to tap into that funding for six weeks of back pay.

The number of regular continuing claims was at 143,177 Coloradans in the week ending Sept. 19, amounting to a drop of about 7,488. Continued claims for pandemic-specific assistance was at 64,680 as of Sept. 26, increasing by about 600 from the week before.

Meanwhile, a state-led emergency unemployment-compensation program dropped from 31,083 in the week ending Sept. 19 to 27,338 in the week ending Sept. 26.

The amount of regular benefits paid out by the department declined from the prior week to $54.6 million.

Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 837,000 Americans filed for first-time benefits in the week, a slight increase from 870,000 from the week prior.

Those figures are not directly comparable to the last several months of national claims figures because of a change in how the federal agency adjusts for seasonal employment. State labor officials do not seasonally adjust their weekly claims alongside the U.S. Department of Labor’s figures.

